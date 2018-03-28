Greek portion of TAP to be completed by end of 2018

By K. Deligiannis

Accelerated work is proceeding on the Greek portion of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), with a timetable referring to the first deliveries of natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II deposit to commence via the so-called southern corridor in 2020.

In a tour of a northern Greece worksite this week for reporters, TAP country manager for Greece Katerina Papalexandri said the Greek portion will be completed this year, with the goal being for tests to begin in 2019 along the entire land route.

The budget for theTAP's Greek portion reaches 1.5 billion euros, with 3,300 people involved at present in the construction and management portions.

Some 300 out of the 550 kilometers on the Greek portion are completed.