Greek primary budget exceeds target in first two months of 2018

Greece posted a primary budget surplus of 2.75 billion euros in the first two months of 2018, beating a target of 1.3 billion euros, and up 28.9 percent from the same figure in the corresponding period of 2017 (2.14 billion euros), the finance ministry announced. The higher than expected surplus was attributed to a bigger dividend (614.2 million euros) paid out to the Greek state by the Bank of Greece, and higher revenues from a Public Investments Program.

Net revenues over the first two months of the year reached 8.97 billion euros, exceeding the target by 14.5 percent. Spending, conversely, was off target by 310 million euros.