Commemorations of Greek Independence Day held amid specter of continued incarceration of 2 servicemen

Greece and Greeks around the world on Sunday celebrated the 197th anniversary of the 1821 War of Independence, with customary parades around the country and the ubiquitous high-profile statements by politicians before waiting television cameras, although this year's commemoration came amid what Athens considers a distinct upswing in provocations by official Turkey in the eastern Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.

At the same time, the continuing incarceration of two Greek servicemen by Turkish authorities, came a huge shadow over the events. The pair was detained after allegedly straying into the neighboring country on March 1 via a poorly demarcated land border in extreme northeast Greece. An initial charge of illegal entry into a restricted military zone has been followed by a "snail's pace" judicial investigation and with only the vaguest notion on when a first instance court trial to adjudicate the matter will be held.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who presided over the main military parade through Athens on Sunday, spoke by phone with the parents of the two servicemen, a lieutenant and a NCO, according to reports emanating from of his office.

Pavlopoulos, who holds the ceremonial head of state position, expressed the country's pride, according to reports, to the parents of the two men. The latter are being held in pre-trial detention in the Turkish border city of Edirne. He also assured them that "everything necessary" is being done to achieve their return as soon as possible to Greece.

Speaking from the small eastern Aegean island of Psara, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also referred to the neighboring country in his remarks, saying Ankara should cease what he called its "illegal actions" in the Aegean, and respect Greece and Cyprus' sovereign rights, as well as international law.

Tsipras, who while in the opposition expressed opposition to pupils' parades and military-themed processions, reviewed a parade of combat troops and local children on the isle, suffered a devastating attack by Ottoman forces during the Greek revolution. While avoiding a more prominent appearance on the mainland, Tsipras nevertheless appeared on camera to call on the neighboring country to understand that in the 21st century "prosperity and progress is not achieved through provocations."

On his part, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis marked the commemoration of the 1821 Greek revolution in the border city of Orestiada, near the area where the two soldiers were detained.

"I want to assure all of you that we are doing whatever we can for the return of our officers back to the homeland as soon as possible," he said, adding that his presence in Evros prefecture aimed to honor all Greeks in border regions.

Earlier, Mitsotakis met with the parents of the two incarcerated servicemen, with ND sources noting that the former minister asked that no television cameras or photographers be present.

Finally, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos called for support by friends and allies with actions, "as statements are not enough", in commenting on the two servicemen.

Kammenos, who heads up a small right-wing populist party that serves as the junior coalition partner in the current government, spoke after reviewing the main military parade in Athens.