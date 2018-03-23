Greek FM Kotzias in Skopje for talks on 'name issue

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias continued Athens' "friendship offensive" vis-a-vis the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) on Friday, calling the latter a "friendly northern country", during a press conference in Skopje.

Kotzias spoke with the foreign minister of the neighboring country, Nikola Dimitrov, by his side, as the coalition governments in both Athens and Skopje appear steadfast in pressing on with negotiations to finally resolve the decades-old "name issue".

Dimitrov, on his part, said stepped up negotiations will continue next week with UN special mediator Matthew Nimetz.

Kotzias told reporters that the benefits that will arise for both countries, and the entire region, from a resolution of the difference will require Athens and Skopje to make "necessary sacrifices".

"We are ready to make the necessary and honorable compromises for a permanent resolution, because it would be easy to do nothing..." Kotzias said.