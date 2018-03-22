Thessaloniki Port Authority transfer to consortium hours away; 231.9 mln euros reportedly paid to privatization fund

By V. Vegiri

vveg@naftemporiki.gr

The transfer of 67 percent of the Thessaloniki Port Authority’s (OL.Th) shares to a special investment vehicle set up by the consortium that won an international tender for the majority stake and the northern Greece port’s management will be completed on Thursday, according to information received by “N”.

The special investment vehicle, South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT), has been established by the German fund DIEP, France’s Terminal Link Belterra Investments, which is controlled by Greek-Russian businessman and investor Ivan Savvidis.

According to the same sources, a 231.9-million-euro tranche was transferred to Greece’s privatization fund, with the shares expected to change hands via an Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) transaction, between the fund (HRADF) and SEGT.

The new OL.Th board of directors will be led by Sotiris Theofanis, the current consortium coordinator, who will assume the president and CEO posts. The post of deputy president will be assumed by Terminal’s CEO, Boris Wenzel.