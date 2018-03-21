Registered unemployed persons in Greece at 1.081 mln in Feb. 2017

Registered unemployed people fell by nearly 15,000 in February 2018, compared with the same month in 2017, a reduction of 1.35 percent. The jobless rolls also showed nearly 12,000 people less than the preceding month, January 2018, according to figures released by the state-run Manpower Employment Agency (OAED) on Wednesday.

At the same time, only a fraction of the 1.081 million people classified as unemployed in the country receive a monthly jobless benefit, namely, 191,766 people, or 17 percent.

Jobless people receiving unemployment benefits increased by 20,645 in February 2018, compare with the previous month.

The number of unemployed in February 2017 was 1.095 million people, in a country of roughly 11 million residents.

The figures also show that approximately four out of 10 unemployed people receiving monthly benefits hail from the country's tourism sector, as a large chunk of tourism-related jobs in the country are seasonal.