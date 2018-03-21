Major donation by Stavros Niarchos Foundation for Greek health care sector; up to 200mln€

Greek leadership on Wednesday lauded an initiative Stavros Niarchos Foundation to contribute up to 200 million euros towards improving the health care sector in the recession-battered and tax-swamped country.

Both the Greek president and prime minister, Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Alexis Tsipras, respectively, praised the major development, with the latter signing a relevant MoC with the SNF.

The foundation, which has already built and handed over the iconic Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in coastal southern Athens to the state, announced last year that it would finance the building of four new facilities and purchase medical equipment for current hospitals and clinics around the country.

SNF President Andreas Drakopoulos said the foundation will continue its hard work, working for a better future.