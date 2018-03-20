Another incident reported on Greek-Turkish border; four intoxicated men allegedly involved

Another bizarre incident was reported on the Greek-Turkish border overnight at the Kastanies site, as four Turkish men, which reports claim were heavily intoxicated, tried to pass into Greece from Turkish territory and were only deterred with a Turkish army patrol fired blanks to stop them.

Three out of the four men were arrested on the Turkish side of the land border, while the fourth entered Greek territory and was detained. The man, identified as a Turkish national aged 40, was still inebriated at press time, according to reports.

The same region witnessed a much more serious incident earlier in the month, as two Greek servicemen allegedly strayed onto Turkish territory and were detained.

However, in breaking with past practice whereby such incidents are resolved in a matter of hours and at the local brigade level, this time a prosecutor from the nearby city of Edirne stepped in, filed charges and began an investigation.

The pair is still held in a Turkish jail, while no substantive judicial process has commenced to adjudicate the case.