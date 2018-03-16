Αnnual inflation rate at 0.4% in Feb. 2018 in Greece

The inflation rate in Greece was recorded at 0.4 percent in February 2018, slightly up from the previous month's 0.2 percent, but still hovering at subdued levels. Inflation during the corresponding month in 2017 reached 1.4 percent.

According to Eurostat, the annualized inflation rate in the Eurozone for February 2018 was 1.1 percent, up from 1.3 percent in January 2018 and 2 percent during the same month in 2017

The lowest inflation rates in the Eurozone were recorded in Cyprus (-0.4 percent), Greece (0.4 percent), and in Denmark and Italy (0.5 percent).