US envoy: Athens, Washington have same interests vis-a-vis Turkey

Athens and Washington have the same interests vis-a-vis Turkey, was the way the US ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt put it, in statements from the northwest lake-side city of Ioannina on Friday.

He also said the US administration appreciates the continuing efforts by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek government to persist in a dialogue with the neighboring country, and to help Turkey remain focused on the west, as he said.

Echoing previous statements by US envoys over the years, he said EU and NATO-member Greece is a source of stability in the western Balkans.