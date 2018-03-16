Mitsotakis: Turkey must free 2 Greek servicemen

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to an "increased Turkish provocations" in the Aegean over the recent period, in statements to members of the Greek-American community in New York City on Thursday.

He also demanded that Turkish authorities return two Greek servicemen that allegedly strayed into Turkish territory at a remote border point on the Thrace frontier a little more than two weeks ago.

"We are greatly concerned about the recent incident, as two Greek servicemen are being held in a maximum security prison because they unintentionally entered Turkish territory," he said.