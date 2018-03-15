Jobless figure in Q4 2017 again exceeds one-million mark

Unemployment in Greece increased in the last quarter of 2017, reaching 21.1 percent, up from 20.2 in the previous (third) quarter, according to figures released by the country's independent statistics authority on Thursday. 

The number of employed people in the country reached 3.736 million, out of a population of roughly 11 million. Nevertheless, the number of officially registered unemployed persons again exceeded the one-million mark, at 1.006 million.

The jobless rate in Q4 2017 was still better than the corresponding quarter of 2016, when it was at 23.6 percent.

