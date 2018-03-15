Measles resurfaces in Greece; 2,099 cases in 2018 so far

Instances of measles around Greece since the beginning of the year have reached 2,099, as the previously rare but highly contagious infectious virus appears to be making a comeback due to a lag in vaccinations.

Most of the infected individuals are located in southern Greece and identified as Greek citizens, primarily Roma (gypsy) children but also young to middle-aged adults in the general population, 25 to 44 years old. An increase in the number of health care professionals infected with measles, due to a lack of a vaccination or deficient vaccinations, is also recorded.

Three deaths from measles have been recorded in Greece in 2018, according to the Hellenic Center for Disease and Control Prevention (HCDCP).

