Govt' 'temporarily suspends' evaluation process for Greek civil servants

Thursday, 15 March 2018 19:49
UPD:19:51
EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ
A- A A+

A relevant minister on Thursday announced that an evaluation process for civil servants in Greece's cavernous public sector will be "temporarily suspended", following a request by the union representing employees in the state sector.

Minister Olga Gerovasili, who holds a portfolio entitled "administrative restructuring", and who oversees the civil servant sector, issued a circular towards all public administration entities, referring to a need to "avoid unnecessary bureaucratic burdens" that will arise from "necessary technical readjustments in the evolution process" carried out by the ministry.

In bemoaning the possibility of more red-tape, she said a new and "clarifying" circular will be issued, expected by the first week of April.

April 8 is Orthodox Easter Sunday in Greece, with the previous week considered as a preferential period of taking vacation time or days off in the country.   

On its part, the civil servants' union (ADEDY) called for a suspension of the evaluation process "until dialogue is completed", with Gerovasili later citing a "deadline" of April 5 for concluding such dialogue.

In language echoing pre-memorandum periods, unionists also demanded the abolition of an amendment that barred civil servants, who refused to undergo evaluation, from consideration for supervisory positions.  

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών