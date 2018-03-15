Temporary injunction to keep Mega TV on the air

A president of Greece’s Council of State (CoS), the country’s administrative court, on Thursday issued a temporary injunction against a decision by a broadcast watchdog authority to stop the transmission of an Athens-based television station.

The Mega channel has stopped airing live programming and newscasts since September 2016, relying only on reruns, as its major shareholders have disagreed over how to keep the debt-laden and bankrupt broadcaster in operation.

The independent National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV or ESR) last week ordered a nationwide digital services provider (Digea) to suspend Mega’s transmission.