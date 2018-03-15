Dominant power utility to reportedly enter natgas market

Thursday, 15 March 2018 09:22
UPD:09:24
EUROKINISSI/ΜΠΟΝΗΣ ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ

The development, if confirmed, means that the one-time power monopoly in Greece can now become active as a provider of another energy source, natural gas, in this case.
Greece's Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) has reportedly approved the entry of the dominant power utility in the country, the Public Power Corp. (PPC), into the natural gas market.

Looking into the future, bourse-listed PPC will be able to offer a combination of electricity and natural gas, something repeatedly cited over the recent period by PPC's management, in tandem with a bigger presence in renewable sources of energy and other energy-related activities.

