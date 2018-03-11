Raucous derby between PAOK Thessaloniki, AEK Athens interrupted

A derby in Greece's Superleague (first division) on Sunday evening in the northern city of Thessaloniki between league-leading Athens Athens and hometown PAOK never ended, after the referee apparently nixed a goal by the home side in a belated off-side call coming in the 90th minute.

The match was the second time in the past two weeks that a derby on PAOK's pitch was plagued with irregularities, as a game with Olympiacos Piraeus two weeks ago never even began. In the latter, a cash register roll thrown from the stands hit Olympiacos' head coach Óscar García in the head moments before the kickoff, and led to his brief hospitalization.

PAOK officials stormed onto the field after the controversial call on Sunday night, with the club's owner, Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, angrily confronting the referee and even AEK's coaching players and coaching staff. Moreover, photographs showed Savvidis on the field with a gun in a holster on his hip.