18 foreign nationals arrested for string of attacks, muggings around Acropolis archaeological site

Thursday, 08 March 2018 14:30
UPD:14:33
Police announced 18 arrests on Thursday related to a string of particularly violent armed robberies and muggings of tourists and passersby around the highly popular Acropolis archaeological site in central Athens.

Police said all of the arrested individuals are Pakistani nationals, aged between 19 and 34; six on charges of assault, robbery and participation in a criminal gang, and 12 on charges of accepting the products of a crime (fence) and weapons possession. One 19-year-old man evaded arrest and is being sought on a warrant.

Police said the specific gang began its criminal activity over the past two months, usually targeting victims during evening hours, and in some instances, assaulting victims with knives.

