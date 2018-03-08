Reports: Athens court approves appointment of special administrator for Hellenic Shipyards

Thursday, 08 March 2018 13:36
UPD:14:13
FOSPHOTOS/Alexandros Katsis

The development, if confirmed, will mark a success for the leftist-rightist coalition government and its efforts to influence the course of the large industrial concern's future.
By A. Tsimplakis
atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

An Athens first instance court on Thursday approved the appointment of a special administrator for the troubled Hellenic Shipyards Co. at Skaramangas, according to high-ranking sources at the finance ministry.

According to previous comments by Deputy Finance Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas, the one-time head of Greece's privatization fund (HRADF), a special administrator will divide the Piraeus-area shipyard into two separate entities: a commercial shipbuilding and repairs unit and a military branch.

An assessment of Hellenic Shipyards' assets will also take place, with the goal being to sell-off the two units - once separated - within 12 months via an international tender.

Interest has already been expressed for a large floating dry dock at the shipyards by Chinese multinational Cosco, which owns a majority stake and manages the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

Any new investor/manager in the proposed military unit of Hellenic Shipyards will have to be based in a NATO member-state.

