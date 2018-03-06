Anti-terrorism operation targets alleged neo-Nazi group

An operation by police's anti-terrorism unit was underway in the greater Athens area and at least one provincial city, beginning in the early morning hours, and targeting what initial reports cited as members of a neo-Nazi terrorist gang.

At least six individuals were detained in relation to a probe into the creation of a criminal organization, possession of explosive materials and firebomb attacks.

The suspects are reportedly under investigation for attacks against squats run by anti-establishment groups.

A name given to the alleged neo-Nazi group is "Combat 18 Hellas".