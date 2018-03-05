EU Commissioner files motion to have anonymous prosecution witnesses' identity revealed

Monday, 05 March 2018
UPD:23:00
EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Monday filed a motion with a relevant supreme court deputy prosecutor demanding that the names of three "protected witnesses" who provided controversial testimony in a local investigation into Novartis' Greek subsidiary be revealed.

One of three such "protected witnesses" - essentially anonymous witnesses - implicated, over the course of three months of testimony, two former prime ministers and eight former health ministers in a kickbacks and bribery scheme allegedly run by Novartis Greece. Avramopoulos was one of the former health ministers, all serving in governments before the current and poll-trailing leftist-rightist coalition government came to power in January 2015.

In his motion, Avramopoulos referred to the trio of witnesses as "hooded perjurers".

"... I will exhaust every legal means at my disposal to uncover this conspiracy against me, which is based solely on two hooded perjurers," he stated.

