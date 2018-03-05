Media reports: Appeal for release of 2 Greek servicemen rejected by Turkish court

A first instance court in the European Turkey city of Edirne on Monday has reportedly rejected an appeal to release two Greek army servicemen, who are held in the neighboring country after allegedly straying across the border last Thursday.

The report, if accurate, means that the pair will remain in custody until their trial on a sole charge of illegal entry into Turkey is convened. The same reports, cited by Greek media, said no alteration was ascertained in the initial charge sheet, i.e. no espionage charge had been tacked on.

The parents of the two men were allowed visitation rights on Monday.