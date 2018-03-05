Shipping minister: Greek interests should do more for the country

Monday, 05 March 2018 14:20
UPD:14:20
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

The Greek shipping community should do more to support the country, relevant shipping and island policy minister Panayiotis Kouroumblis told an audience at the concluded Delphi economic forum over the weekend.

The minister also told "N" general diector Yannis Perlepes that his ministry is awaiting a new study, composed by the University of the Aegean, on how to exploit coastal shipping in the country towards better connecting the islands and mainland Greece, and between the islands themselves.

Speaking at the same forum, Onassis Foundation President Antonis Papadimitriou reminded that 90 percent of international trade volume is transported by maritime shipping, with a large chunk of this figure controlled by Greek shipping interests. He added that the Foundation operates 31 vessels with a total of seven million dwt.

"Forty percent of our revenues go to charitable purposes, and the remainder is re-invested," Papadimitrioiu said.

Boston Consulting executive Camila Egloff said 17 percent of the global fleet is controlled by Greek interests.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών