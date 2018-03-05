Shipping minister: Greek interests should do more for the country

The Greek shipping community should do more to support the country, relevant shipping and island policy minister Panayiotis Kouroumblis told an audience at the concluded Delphi economic forum over the weekend.

The minister also told "N" general diector Yannis Perlepes that his ministry is awaiting a new study, composed by the University of the Aegean, on how to exploit coastal shipping in the country towards better connecting the islands and mainland Greece, and between the islands themselves.

Speaking at the same forum, Onassis Foundation President Antonis Papadimitriou reminded that 90 percent of international trade volume is transported by maritime shipping, with a large chunk of this figure controlled by Greek shipping interests. He added that the Foundation operates 31 vessels with a total of seven million dwt.

"Forty percent of our revenues go to charitable purposes, and the remainder is re-invested," Papadimitrioiu said.

Boston Consulting executive Camila Egloff said 17 percent of the global fleet is controlled by Greek interests.