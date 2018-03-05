All eyes on Edirne court in case involving 2 Greek servicemen held by Turkish authorities

A closely watched trial against two Greek servicemen held by Turkish authorities after allegedly straying across the land border between the two countries on Thursday may be delayed for several days, according to reports from the European Turkey city of Edirne on Monday.

The unprecedented case has generated immense attention by mass media in both countries and is being followed very closely by Athens, notwithstanding the fact that previous such incidents - accidental incursions by military personnel of either country on territory of the other on the Thrace frontier - have traditionally been resolved in a matter of hours and at the brigade level.

At present, the only charge against the pair, a lieutenant and sergeant, is illegal entry onto Turkish territory, and along a stretch of borderland where tens of thousands of Third World migrants have over the past decades tried to enter Greece from neighboring Turkey.

Official Ankara has so far avoided any comment, leaving the case in the judicial sphere, which in this case is a first instance court in Edirne. Athens has also so far kept a low-key stance, awaiting to see the initial judicial reaction.

Details were also sketchy on whether relatives of the two men will be allowed to visit with them this week.

One concern, at least unofficially considered by the Greek side, is the prospect of Turkish prosecutors slapping espionage charges against the pair, despite the fact that they were in standard military uniform and after they clearly stated their identity.

Officially, the two men said they became disoriented in a forested and snow-covered tract of land between the Greek village of Kastanies and the adjacent Turkish settlement of Karaağaç, which lies on a "bulge" that extends west of the Evros (Meric) River, and across from Edirne.

The Greek side has referred to contacts between the Greek and Turkish army chiefs over the issue, while attorneys have been hired for the two men.