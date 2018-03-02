Bloomberg: Path cleared for disbursement of 5.7-bln-euro tranche to Greece

The last remaining obstacles in the disbursement of a 5.7-billion-euro loan tranche by European creditors to Greece have reportedly been cleared, with Bloomberg on Friday reporting that a compliance report by the EU Commission to the EWG notes that all "prior actions" listed for the third review of the Greek bailout have been met.

The latest loan tranche aims to cover maturing debt, as well as contributing towards a "liquidity cushion" for when Athens returns to sovereign markets for its borrowing.

A formal approval is expected at a pending Eurogroup meeting.

The compliance report ostensibly notes progress in electronic auctions in the country, which was a "prior action" that had not been fulfilled up until a few days ago.