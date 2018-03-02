Reports: 2 Greek servicemen who strayed into Turkey facing single charge of illegal entry

Turkish media on Friday afternoon were reporting that two Greek servicemen - an army officer and NCO - who strayed into Turkish territory overnight and were detained will be tried for espionage and illegal entry into the neighboring country.

Greek press reports, however, said a sole count of illegal entry into a forbidden military zone will be filed against the two men in a trial on Monday. The two servicemen are being held in the European Turkey border city of Edirne.

In terms of the Greek government, sources leaked to the press that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras himself is following developments in the case, and is in touch with both the foreign and defense ministers.

Top military officials from both countries are also in contact, with the same reports pointing to discussions "in a good climate".

The two Greek army servicemen strayed into Turkish territory through a poorly marked point in a land border between the two country, essentially a "bulge" that extends west of the Evros (Meric) River, and across from Edirne. The specific site is called Kastanies, referring to a nearby village on the side of the frontier.

In a bid to downplay the incident, a Greek government official on Friday referred to a trial with a single charge of illegal entry, saying the entire issue is a formality.