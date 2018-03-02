Media reports: Greek officer, NCO stray into Turkish territory in Evros prefecture

Local media in Athens on Friday morning reported that one Greek army officer and a NCO were detained in Turkish territory, just east of the land border in the northeast Thrace province, after straying into the neighboring country during a routine patrol.

According to the same reports, the two servicemen were being transferred to the border city of Edirne.

In a later reaction, Greece's army general staff said authorities were in contact with the Turkish side, while the process for a return of the servicemen to Greek territory was underway.

The pair reportedly got lost in a forested area that is not divided by the Evros (Meric) River at night time. Poor visibility was reported in the area due to inclement weather and fog.