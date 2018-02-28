Regling: Greece will successfully exit bailout, 'if it continues reforms'

ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling again appeared confident that Greece will successfully exit the current - and presumably last - bailout in August 2018, while nevertheless repeating European creditors' caveat of "as long as it continues implementing reforms."

Speaking in Frankfurt, the powerful ESM chief said that if the Greek government continues on its present course, it will be able to refinance itself regularly from its own resources and via the markets.

At the same time, he reminded that Greece had many more problems compared to other Eurozone members who were extended rescue programs since 2010, as well as the weakest public administration.

"However, I would like to underline the fact that Greece has posted very significant progress in implementing reforms, which it committed to in 2015," he added.