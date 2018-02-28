Stepped up audits, checks lead to whopping hike in verified tax evasion in Greece in 2017

Wednesday, 28 February 2018 21:30
UPD:21:43
Eurokinissi/”’O?—??‘«”
A- A A+

Detected instances of tax evasion increased by a whopping 174.4 percent in 2017, compared to the previous year, mostly due to stepped up checks, inspections and audits by the Independent Authority for Public Revenues, which itself was established on Jan. 1, 2017 as memorandum-mandated obligation.

The checks uncovered tax evasion worth 104.321 million euros, when the same figure for 2016 was only a verified 38.618 million euros.  

The development, of course, doesn't mean that tax evasion increased as a whole, but only that the new independent authority has increased efforts at curbing what's often been described as an endemic problem for the Greek state.

According to figures released this week, some 251 businesses were ordered temporarily shut over tax evasion violations, while in 12 instances, owners and operators attempted to block the audits.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών