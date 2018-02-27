Reuters: Zaev reveals four solutions for 'name issue'

Reuters on Tuesday quoted the prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) as saying his government has forwarded four proposals to finally solve the fYRoM "name issue" still separating Athens and Skopje.

“The suggestions are Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Upper Macedonia, Republic of Vardar Macedonia and Republic of Macedonia (Skopje),” Reuters quoted Zoran Zaev as saying, on the sidelines of a western Balkans summit in London.

Moreover, he told Reuters that the Greek side has a preference for some of the options, and less so for others.

Finally, Zaev confirmed that Athens has requested a change in his country's constitution, asking on his part whether there was a "real need" for such a change.