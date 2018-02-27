Econ Minister Papadimitriou resigns over housing stipend furor

By G. Kampourakis

gkamp@naftemporiki.gr

Speculation over a looming Cabinet reshuffle in Athens went into overdrive on Tuesday morning, following the late-night resignation of Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou.

The latter resigned after his wife, Rania Antonopoulou, who up until the afternoon was alternate labor minister, was forced out hours earlier. Antonopoulou admitted to pocketing some 23,000 euros of a 1,000-euro a month housing subsidy since January 2015, although being one of the more wealthy members of the current leftist-rightist coalition government.

The Papadimitriou couple were prevoiusly top economists at an elite lower New York State university for decades before delving into radical leftist Greek politics and serving on Tsipras Cabinet.