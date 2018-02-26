Draghi denies Eurogroup 'row' with Greek FinMin

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Monday denied reports that he “exchanged words” with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos last week during a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, while adding that the two “prior actions” that Athens still owes creditors will be fulfilled in a couple of weeks.

Speaking before a European Parliament committee, Draghi was referring to the Helleniko privatization and electronic auctions in the country. He also reiterated that much has been done by the country and only a few “actions” remain to be taken.