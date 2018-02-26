Draghi denies Eurogroup 'row' with Greek FinMin

Monday, 26 February 2018 21:39
UPD:21:43
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A- A A+

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Monday denied reports that he “exchanged words” with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos last week during a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, while adding that the two “prior actions” that Athens still owes creditors will be fulfilled in a couple of weeks. 

Speaking before a European Parliament committee, Draghi was referring to the Helleniko privatization and electronic auctions in the country. He also reiterated that much has been done by the country and only a few “actions” remain to be taken. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών