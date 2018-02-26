Journalist Vaxevanis arrested after libel lawsuit filed by ex-PM Samaras

A high-profile local investigative journalist and newspaper publisher was arrested on Monday outside an Athens courtroom on a warrant stemming from a malicious libel lawsuit brought against by former Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras.

Kostas Vaxevanis, the publisher of the staunchly pro-government Sunday weekly "Documento" and long-time media critic of Samaras, had recently posted a cartoon on his Twitter account alluding to the possibility - ergo an included question mark - that the former premier is in some way involved in a freak accident that killed another controversial publisher last year.

Samaras had visited a police precinct on Sunday to submit the lawsuit.

Although Vaxevanis was arrested as part of the 48-hour "in flagrante delicto" process, he was the receiver of good news on another legal front on Monday. Specifically, he was acquitted by an appeals court of libel against the wife of Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras, Lina Nikolopoulou.