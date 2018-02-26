Furor over 1,000-euro housing stipend to one of Cabinet's wealthiest members

A revelation that one of the current government's wealthiest ministers has requested and received a 1,000-euro monthly housing stipend continued to cause a stir on Monday, with a government spokesman telling reporters that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has reprimanded Alternate Labor Minister Rania Antonopoulou over the issue.

Antonopoulou is an unelected Cabinet member married to current Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, with the couple based in the United States for decades before returning to Greece to delve into radical leftist politics. Both Antonopoulou and Papadimitriou served for years as top economics professors at the elite Bard University in lower New York State. She entered Parliament in January 2015 by being on ruling SYRIZA's state deputies list.

"The prime minister considers that use of the specific provision (for ministers, deputies) was not correct," the spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, said. He clarified that Tsipras has already spoken with the alternate minister and that "we now expect her position on the matter".

Based on obligatory means and assets statements, the couple is among the most well-off among Cabinet members.

In a later statement early Monday afternoon, Antonopoulou first noted that she will not resign but remains "at the disposal of the prime minister", while promising to return roughly 23,000 euros she's received so far for the housing stipend. Antonopoulou was legally paid the housing bonus as foreseen in a 1994 law. However, once elected, the previously anti-bailout, anti-austerity SYRIZA party expanded the law's coverage to include Cabinet members who are not Parliament deputies.



