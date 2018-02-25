Tesla to enter Greek market this year

By J. Kanoupakis

jkan@naftemporiki.gr



Cutting-edge automobile manufacturer Tesla, a pioneer in high-end electric cars, will officially enter the Greek market this year, confirming an initial report by "N" last June.

Tesla Greece was officially listed on a general commercial registry as of Feb. 22, 2018 as a subsidiary of Tesla Netherlands. The former will be based in the northern Athens district of Aghia Paraskevi, and have an initial share capital of 740,000 euros.

Besides its state-of-the-art commercial vehicles, the Tesla subsidiary in Greece is also expected to focus on the energy sector and research.

At last word, no participation by a domestic business group is evident in Tesla's foray into the Greek market.

By all accounts, the company's success at penetrating the Greek automotive sales market will be linked to how the Greek state meets its primary obligations towards the EU in terms of promoting electric vehicles in the country - a large part of which relates to the construction and management of public or semi-public infrastructure, i.e. battering charging stations.