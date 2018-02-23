Tsipras-Merkel talks touch on fYRoM 'name issue'

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to fYRoM "name issue" negotiations on Friday in talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the sidelines of an informal EU Summit in Brussels, with his office later saying the former reiterated that Athens wants viable and mutually acceptable solution.

The same sources claimed Merkel said she is continuing to encourage the leadership in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) to work for a solution.

Tsipras also again cited the need for any name solution to be used in all instances.