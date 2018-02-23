Turkey steps up provocations in Cyprus' EEZ

A drilling ship operated by Italian multinational ENI is reportedly departing from Cyprus' EEZ, hours after a Turkish frigate nearly rammed the vessel, according to Cypriot media.

The Saipem 12000 has been shadowed by up to four Turkish warships over the past week, preventing it from reaching a designated point, as Ankara had again attempted to block energy exploration in Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone.

ENI has nevertheless made it clear that it will not abandoned exploration activity in Cyprus' territorial waters.