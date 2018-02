Reuters quoted Greek judicial sources on Thursday afternoon in reporting that the Council of State (CoS), Greece's highest administrative court, has ratified a presidential decree that includes a Comprehensive Development Plan for the Helleniko privatization, essentially the project's master plan.

Finally commencing the specific project, a landmark privatization in the country that is specifically cited as a "prior action" in the current bailout agreement, is now considered as one of two obligations that the Tsipras government implement before receiving a 5.7-billion-euro loan tranche next month.