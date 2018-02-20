Notary association president: Nationwide e-auctions in Greece as of Feb. 28

The stepped and universal commencement of electronic auctions of foreclosed real estate will commence in Greece on Feb. 28, according to the president of an association of notaries in the greater Athens area.

The presence and participation of notaries in the auction process is mandatory in Greece. Notaries in the country are law school graduates that specialize in drawing up contracts and keeping the original copies in their own personal registry.

Association president Giorgos Rouskas, in comments to a local radio station on Tuesday, said the date will mark the end of courtroom auctions. He also said the goal of 10,000 e-auctions within 2018 is an "excessive number".

