Chamber: More new hotels in Greece replacing older, lower quality units

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

The tourism sector in Greece continues to appear impervious to the country's economic implosion since 2010, with 71 hotels and 6,438 rooms added to the total hospitality sector, according to the most recent figures supplied by the country's hotels chamber of commerce.

At last glance, nearly 9,800 hotels operate in the country, of all types and categories.

Specifically, in the 2012-2017 period 498 new hotels opened in Greece, with 17,153 rooms added. Conversely, 427 hotels closed, corresponding to 11,715 rooms.

As expected, most of the new units are larger and more luxurious than the ones that closed. Every new hotel, on average, features 34.4 rooms, while 27.4 rooms was the average for the hotels that closed.

The room average for an operating hotel in Greece is now 42 rooms, while one in two of the hotels that opened between 2012 and 2017 is billed as a five-star unit. At the same time, one out of every two of the hotels that closed during the same period was at the lower end of the spectrum, i.e. billed as a one- or two-star hotel.