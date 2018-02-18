TAP country manager: 493 out of 550 km in Greece portion of pipeline laid down

Construction of the 550-kilometer Greek portion of the TAP natural gas pipeline is proceeding at a fast pace, according to the newly appointed country manager for the pipeline project, Katerina Papalexandri.

In statements to reporters last week, Papalexandri nevertheless pointed to a "hiccup" involving a 10-kilometer stretch leading into the northern port city of Kavala (Tenagi-Kavala), due to reactions by local communities. At the same time, she expressed optimism that construction deadlines will met or exceeded.

At present, she said 493 kilometers of the pipeline have been laid down.

Τhe new Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will connect gas fields in Azerbaijan with Greece, Albania and Italy, via an underwater portion, using the existing infrastructure in Turkey.