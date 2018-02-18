Natgas operator, e-auctions and Helleniko main 'prior actions' needing implementation

Eurozone finance ministers will meet at the Eurogroup setting on Monday, a religious holiday in Greece, with one of the main topics on the agenda again expected to be Athens' progress in implementing obligations demanded by institutional creditors.

"The Eurogroup will be informed of the progress achieved in implementing the remaining prior actions under the third review of the Greece's economic adjustment programme. Full implementation of the prior actions is a precondition for the disbursement of the next tranche of financial assistance available under the ESM programme," was the statement issued over the weekend by the Eurozone body.

A Eurozone source on Thursday merely reiterated that three main issues remain pending as far as the Greek program is concerned, namely, the sale of a majority stake in Greece's natgas transmission operator (DES.FA), clear progress in commencing a landmark property development (Helleniko) and electronic auctions of foreclosed real estate.

Monday's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels comes in light of Fitch's recent upgrading of the country's credit rating, from -B to B.