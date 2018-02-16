Nine investment schemes submit expression of interest for Egnatia tollway

Greece’s privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Friday announced that nine investment schemes have expressed an interest for the Egnatia Odos motorway, the longest tollway in the country.

In particular, expressions of Interest were submitted by:

1. ANAS International Enterprise S.p.A.

2. ROADIS Transportation Holding S.L.U. - AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A.

3. VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S – MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.

4. GEK TERNA S.A. – EGIS PROJECTS S.A.

5. DEUTSCHE INVEST EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH – DIMERA LTD

6. SICHUAN COMMUNICATIONS INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD – DAMCO ENERGY S.A.

7. NORTHERN GREECE CORRIDOR CONSORTIUM [Intertoll Capital Partners B.V. / J&P – AVAX S.A. / Aberdeen European Infrastructure Partners II LP]

8. FREYJA HOLDINGS SARL [Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 L.P. / Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 SCSp]

9. DIOLKOS S.A.

According to a relevant press release by the agency, HRADF’s advisers will evaluate the expressions of interest and submit to HRADF’s board their recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.

The Egnatia motorway runs across the breadth of northern Greece, connecting the border with Turkey in the country’s northeast with the Ionian Sea port of Igoumenitsa.

It is considered one of the best if not the most advanced highway in SE Europe.