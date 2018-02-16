Consortium comprised of China's SCIG and Copelouzos group eye Egnatia tollway concession

A Chinese state-controlled multinational, Sichuan Communications Investment Group Co, Ltd (SCIG), has joined forces with Greece-based Copelouzos group to submit an expression of interest for the concession of the Egnatia motorway, a toll highway that runs across the breadth of northern Greece and connects the northeast border with Turkey with the Ionian Sea port of Igoumenitsa.

The submission of interest was officially tabled on Friday by a consortium comprised of SCIG and Damco S.A., a subsidiary of the Copelouzos group, to Greece's privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

SCIG was established in 2010 and employs a workforce of 24,000. It focuses on the construction and operation of highways, ports and airports, among others.