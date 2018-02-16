Govt spox: New aggressive action by Turkey will meet with response

The Greek government spokesman on Friday adopted a stricter position over recent Turkish military activity in the Aegean, which Athens considers and has condemned as outright aggressiveness.

"If Turkey engaged in another such aggressive action, then this action will receive a response," was the statement by spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos. In response to press questions during an appearance on the television station Skai, he also dismissed criticism that the government appeared as "appeasing" vis-a-vis Ankara.

The spike in tension in the eastern Aegean climaxed on Sunday, when a Turkish coast guard vessel "bumped" a smaller Greek patrol boat in a sea region off the Imia islets. The Greek vessel sustained damages, although official Ankara later stressed that the collision was an accident.