Greece, Turkey share fifth place on Bloomberg's economic misery index for 2017

Greece and Turkey now share more than often prickly relations as the two neighbors are jointly ranked fifth (20.6 points) on Bloomberg's Misery Index, which was released on Thursday, and which surveys inflation and jobless forecasts for 66 countries around the world.

Nevertheless, the ranking was improved from 2017, when the recession-battered Greek economy scored 22.7 on the specific index.

South American "basket case" Venezuela is in the unenviable first spot, its fourth consecutive year as the most miserable economy of the 66 surveyed, followed by South Africa, Argentina and Egypt.

Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Switzerland lead in terms of least miserable economies.