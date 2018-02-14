Delivery Hero purchases a third online food delivery platform in Greece

Multinational online food delivery platform Delivery Hero has purchased Greece-based Deliveras.gr, the third such company it acquired in the country after having already scooped up e-food.gr and clickdelivery.gr.

Based on recent figures announced by Eltrun, fast food and short-order restaurant fare was among the fastest growing online sales categories in 2017.

Deliveras.gr posted high growth rates as well, and was reportedly the only major platform in the Greek market not controlled by Delivery Hero.

The German multinational increased revenues by 60 percent in 2017, reaching 544 million euros, of which 198.8 million were recorded in its European operations.

Delivery Hero is active in 49 countries, and employs some 1,000 people at its Berlin headquarters.

After being established six years ago, it was listed in the prime standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange last June. The issue volume of its IPO was nearly one billion euros.