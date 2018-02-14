Gazprom supplies Greek industrial group with natural gas directly

The Mytilineos industrial conglomerate is reportedly among the first companies in Greece that have been supplied natural gas directly by Russian energy gian Gazprom, with the first supplies in 2017.

The development marks a shift in the Russian multinational's commercial presence in Greece, similar to its activity in other European markets, i.e. bypassing domestic providers, which in the east Mediterranean country are primarily DE.PA and the Copelouzos Group.

According to market analysts in the country, the first direct quantities supplied to Mytilineos were judged as small, although subsequently increasing, and now forming a bilateral agreement.

As expected, the large industrial group has secured natural gas quantities at a lower cost, by eliminating the "middle man".