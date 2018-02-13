Athens: Ankara has lost its 'common sense', commenting on Turkish claims

A Greek foreign ministry spokesman on Tuesday evening warned that official Ankara has "lost its common sense" after first eschewing moderation, in reaction to an announcement by the Turkish foreign ministry claiming that the Imia rocky islets belonged to Turkey.

Spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas said that beyond violating international law, the Turkish government is also falling behind in geography.

Earlier, the Turkish side said Athens was distorting reality in conveying events surrounding an incident on Monday between a Greek coast guard patrol boat and a Turkish naval vessel.

Asked about the incidents, a US State Department spokesperson on Tuesday merely called for both sides to take necessary measures to defuse the situation.