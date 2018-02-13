Tsipras-Yıldırım phone contacts amid tensions in eastern Aegean

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday evening spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yıldırım, following a request by the Turkish side, according to a statement issued by the former's office.

Tsipras, the same reports stated, made it clear to the Turkish prime minister that incidents, such as the one yesterday in the Imia sea region, directly undermine Greek-Turkish and EU-Turkish relations, as well as violating international law.

The Greek premier underlined the need for an immediate end to ever-increasing and "provocative Turkish violations in Greek islands' territorial waters and airspace in the Aegean, and for a de-escalation to take place".

The statement said an intensification of negotiations over CBMs was "agreed to".